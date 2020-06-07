Robert Tyler Robert C. "Bob" Tyler, Jr., age 87, died peacefully at his residence on May 30, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1933 in East St. Louis, IL, the son of the late Robert C. Tyler, Sr. and Justine E. Krause Tyler. Bob graduated from East St. Louis High School in 1951. As a young man, he enjoyed playing baseball and was always ready to "go fishing". He began taking classical piano lessons from a Catholic nun at the age of 9. Bob then switched to different kinds of music when he heard Pistol Packin' Mama on the radio. Bob wor ked at National Auto, was a piano/organ teacher at Sunny Shield's Music, a tire inspector for Goodyear and a truck driver for Midas Muffler. He kept busy with the day jobs, but it never stopped him from performing. He led the Bob Tyler Trio and Bob Tyler Quartet and performed with other metro-east bands until becoming a One Man Band. He entertained at many local establishments for many years. He was a member and performed at the Moose Lodge in Swansea and Wood River, wineries, nursing homes and retirement centers. After retirement he found another passion that he loved which was wood working. He started to build beautiful doll houses, bird houses, bird feeders, squirrel feeders, bread baskets, cabinets, and holiday baskets. Some of his career history is exhibited at the Belleville Historical Museum. His decision to retire did not come easy for the "Entertainer". He said "I feel very lost, but I will keep busy and create things with my brain and hands". Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Dodie, in 2010 after 56 years of marriage. He is survived by his daughters, Lynne Tyler of West Columbia, SC, Lisa Fink (Dan) of Glen Carbon, IL; granddaughters, Lauren Rhein of Pensacola, FL, and Lindsay Rhein; a great-grandson, Layne Inman, of Warden, IL; a brother, Richard E. (Sue)Tyler of Fairview Heights, IL; cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dedicated friend, Sharon, and his beloved, devoted, rescued companion, Emily. Memorials in his memory may be made to any Animal Rescue/ shelter facility of choice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: No services will be held at this time.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.