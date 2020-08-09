1/1
Robert Vago
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Vago Robert Nicholas "Bob" Vago, 72, of Mascoutah, IL, born Jan. 22, 1948 in New Castle, PA died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at his residence. Bob retired as a SMSgt from the United States Air Force, after 22 years of service. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL, St. Clair Amateur Radio Club (KC9ZRA), Gothic Lodge 852, Scottish Rite in Belleville, IL and the Sojourners - Charles A. Lindbergh Chapter 247. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Margaret, nee Tomsko, Vago and two brothers, Thomas and Richard Vago. Surviving are his wife, Rita, nee Dudek, Vago, whom he married on Sept. 9, 1967 at the Madonna of Czestochowa Church in New Castle, PA; his sons, John (Becky) Vago of Robertsville, MO, Anthony (Beth) Vago of Ballwin, MO; one grandson, Miles Vago; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Mascoutah Food Pantry, 20 W. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Funeral: A private graveside service, with full military honors, will be held on Friday Aug. 14, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 7, 2020
Our families grew up together. Wonderful family. Bobby(as we called him) was a dear sweet little boy. ( I was 5 years older, my younger brother was 2 years older). I’m sorry to hear of his passing God bless your family & May he Rest In Peace
Mary Ann Scungio
Neighbor
August 7, 2020
With our deepest sympathy as you remember Bob, may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Randall Kelly
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved