1/1
Robert Walker Hardy
7/18/1952 - 9/13/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Hardy Robert Walker Hardy, age 68, of Belleville, IL, passed away in Arnold, MO, on Sunday, September 13th, 2020. Robert was born in East St. Louis on July 18th, 1952 to William "Pat" and Geneva Hardy. Robert was a reliable, supportive, easy going, and hardworking family man. Robert attended Southern Illinois University. He ran a lawn care business for many years. He was also a railroad repairman for 40 years before retiring in 2014; he was a part of Union Pacific for over 30 years. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Celtics, as well as the UCLA Bruins. In his younger years he enjoyed playing basketball and softball. Most of all, Robert enjoyed being a grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings James "Jim" South, Thelma South and David Bliss. He is survived by his sons, Robert "Bob" Hardy, Keith Hardy and wife, Amber; beloved partner, Jeannie Baudino; her son, Troy; and her grandchildren AJ, Leah and Paige; former wife, Maria Hardy; grandchildren, Bailey and Sabrina Hardy (Bob), Kaine and Dallas Hardy (Keith); siblings, Vincent South and Susan Van Alsburg. Funeral: A memorial gathering will take place on Friday, September 25th, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
6182333110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved