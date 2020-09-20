Robert Hardy Robert Walker Hardy, age 68, of Belleville, IL, passed away in Arnold, MO, on Sunday, September 13th, 2020. Robert was born in East St. Louis on July 18th, 1952 to William "Pat" and Geneva Hardy. Robert was a reliable, supportive, easy going, and hardworking family man. Robert attended Southern Illinois University. He ran a lawn care business for many years. He was also a railroad repairman for 40 years before retiring in 2014; he was a part of Union Pacific for over 30 years. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Celtics, as well as the UCLA Bruins. In his younger years he enjoyed playing basketball and softball. Most of all, Robert enjoyed being a grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings James "Jim" South, Thelma South and David Bliss. He is survived by his sons, Robert "Bob" Hardy, Keith Hardy and wife, Amber; beloved partner, Jeannie Baudino; her son, Troy; and her grandchildren AJ, Leah and Paige; former wife, Maria Hardy; grandchildren, Bailey and Sabrina Hardy (Bob), Kaine and Dallas Hardy (Keith); siblings, Vincent South and Susan Van Alsburg. Funeral: A memorial gathering will take place on Friday, September 25th, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois.