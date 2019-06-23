Robert Weber Robert "Bob" D. Weber, age 61 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Bob was born on January 26, 1958 in Belleville, IL to Lloeta and Elmer Weber. He was the beloved husband of Mary, dear father of Katie (Sam) Logan, and Sam Weber (Emily Oliver), precious grandfather of Rhyan Logan and new grand baby Logan coming soon. He attended Althoff Catholic High School and Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, IL. B ob worked at AG Edwards in St. Louis, MO and married his beautiful wife, Mary Orsa on October 16, 1982. In 2013 after 27 years on a farm in Paderborn, IL he and Mary moved to Englewood, FL where together they established and operated The Open Studio Pottery. Bob also became a renowned ping pong player and enjoyed kayaking and shark tooth hunting on the beach. Along with his loving family, he is survived by his sister Jan Verzal (Terry), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and countless friends. Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Service: A private Celebration of Life will be held in Belleville, IL later this year. Memorials can be made in honor of Robert Weber to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238, or to an organization which Bob and Mary often supported, Ride On St. Louis, PO Box 94, Kimmswick, MO 63053.

