Robert Willoughby Robert "Bob" L. Willoughby, age 82 of Glen Carbon, IL, formerly of Collinsville, born January 26, 1937 in Collinsville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Eden Village Retirement Community in Glen Carbon. Throughout Bob's professional career, he worked as a banker and a travel agent. He was very involved in his community serving as President for several organizations; the Collinsville Jaycees, where he also received the Man of the Year award, the Salem Rotary Club, and Carlyle Rotary Club. He was a member of the Beta Sigma Psi National Lutheran Fraternity Clinton County Board Member, and Collinsville City Council. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, traveling, hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. and Hedwig nee Schikowski Willoughby. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce nee Plegge Willoughby, whom he married April 26, 1958; two sons: Brad (Michele) Willoughby of West Palm Beach, FL and Doug (Chin Chu) Willoughby of Cudjoe Key, FL; five grandchildren: Kristin (Chris) Rechlin, Amanda (Ritchie) Linden, Joe Willoughby, Felicia Willoughby and Lance Willoughby; two great-grandchildren: Elise and Riley; and a sister, Shirley Bahn of Troy, IL. Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church or Willoughby Farm and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Service: Visitation will be 4pm to 7pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Funeral service will be at 11am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Church, 146 N. Main Street, Glen Carbon, IL with Pastor Aaron Mueller officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 17, 2020