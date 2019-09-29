Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
218 South Metter Ave
Columbia, IL 62236
(618) 281-4123
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
218 South Metter Ave
Columbia, IL 62236
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
218 South Metter Ave
Columbia, IL 62236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wolz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Wolz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Wolz Obituary
Robert Wolz Robert L. Wolz, 84 years, of Columbia, IL, passed away on September 26, 2019 at Delmar Gardens South, Sappington, MO. He was born November 24, 1934, in E. St. Louis, IL, son of the late John and Beulah, nee Jones, Wolz . He was married to Betty, nee Barman, Wolz, who survives him. They were married June 5, 1999, in Columbia, IL. Bob was a member of Carpenters Local #169. He had volunteered as lead carpenter during the construction of several local churches. Bob loved woodworking and carving. He enjoyed quilting and making dolls with his first wife, Joanne. He also enjoyed square-dancing, golfing, was a member of Cardinal Nation, and loved to travel. He was a member of Hope Christian Church, Columbia, IL, and had served in the U.S. Army. Surviving are two daughters, Tamela (Gary) Phillips of Denver, CO, and Suzanne (Joe) Frey of Columbia, IL, son, John (LouAnn) Wolz of Columbia, IL; 6 grandchildren, Derek (Jen) Wolz, Dane (Jyll) Wolz, J.D. (Courtney) Frey, Jordan Frey, Caleb Wolz, and Amielia Wolz, 3 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Wolz, Zoey Wolz, and Alydia Wolz; two brothers, Ronald Wolz of Fenton, IL, and Raymond Wolz of Maryville, TN, along with other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Joanne, nee Shafer, Wolz; son, Mark "Gator" Wolz, and half-brother, George Fagan. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: of St. Louis, 9370 Olive Street Rd., St. Louis, MO, 63132 . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements. Service: Visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday October 3, 2019, at Lawlor Funeral Home, with Pastor Darrell Jones, officiating. Interment will follow in the Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
Download Now