|
|
Robert Wolz Robert L. Wolz, 84 years, of Columbia, IL, passed away on September 26, 2019 at Delmar Gardens South, Sappington, MO. He was born November 24, 1934, in E. St. Louis, IL, son of the late John and Beulah, nee Jones, Wolz . He was married to Betty, nee Barman, Wolz, who survives him. They were married June 5, 1999, in Columbia, IL. Bob was a member of Carpenters Local #169. He had volunteered as lead carpenter during the construction of several local churches. Bob loved woodworking and carving. He enjoyed quilting and making dolls with his first wife, Joanne. He also enjoyed square-dancing, golfing, was a member of Cardinal Nation, and loved to travel. He was a member of Hope Christian Church, Columbia, IL, and had served in the U.S. Army. Surviving are two daughters, Tamela (Gary) Phillips of Denver, CO, and Suzanne (Joe) Frey of Columbia, IL, son, John (LouAnn) Wolz of Columbia, IL; 6 grandchildren, Derek (Jen) Wolz, Dane (Jyll) Wolz, J.D. (Courtney) Frey, Jordan Frey, Caleb Wolz, and Amielia Wolz, 3 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Wolz, Zoey Wolz, and Alydia Wolz; two brothers, Ronald Wolz of Fenton, IL, and Raymond Wolz of Maryville, TN, along with other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Joanne, nee Shafer, Wolz; son, Mark "Gator" Wolz, and half-brother, George Fagan. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: of St. Louis, 9370 Olive Street Rd., St. Louis, MO, 63132 . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements. Service: Visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday October 3, 2019, at Lawlor Funeral Home, with Pastor Darrell Jones, officiating. Interment will follow in the Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019