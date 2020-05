Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

WOOD- Robert "Bob" William Wood, 82, of Bethalto, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Due to present circumstances, memorial services will be postponed until a future date. Arr. by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store