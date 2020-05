Or Copy this URL to Share

COTTRELL- Roberta A. "Bert" Cottrell, 91 of Granite City, IL passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. In celebration of Roberta's life, the family is planning a service for a later date. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City is serving the family.



