Roberta Dallas

DALLAS- Roberta "Bobbie" R. (Pearce) Dallas, age 67, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. In celebration of her life, a public funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Madison, IL, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Bobbie will be laid to rest next to Joey at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.



