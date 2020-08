Or Copy this URL to Share

HAWTHORNE - Roberta Kathleen Hawthorne , 61, born July 5, 1959 of Centreville, Illinois, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. A Drive Through Viewing was Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 12:00 P. M. at Officer Funeral Home, P. C.



