George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
St. Louis, MO
Robin Campbell


1965 - 2019
Robin Campbell Obituary
Robin Campbell Robin D. Campbell, 54, of Belleville, IL, born July 26, 1965, in Indianapolis, IN, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in St. Louis, MO. Mr. Campbell was a 29-year veteran of the United States Air Force and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. Robin was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, an Eagle Scout, a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and Run for the Wall. He was also a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church. He was preceded in death by a son, Samuel Campbell; a daughter, Sabrina Campbell; and his parents, Paul Samuel and June Elizabeth, nee Stone, Campbell. Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Beverly S., nee White, Campbell whom he married on January 30, 1988, in Montauk, MO; two sons, Sean and Stuart Campbell; four daughters, Suzanna (Jared) Giles, Stephanie Campbell, Sarah (Chris) Neuverth, and Sofia Campbell; four grandchildren, Darrell, James, Henry, and Joanna; and three brothers, Bobbie Waterbury, Thomas (Barbie) Waterbury, and David Campbell. Memorials may be made to Run for the Wall. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 28, 2019
