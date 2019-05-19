Robin Fisher Robin Ann Fisher, 58, of Granite City, IL, passed away Thurs. May 16, 2019 at Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis, MO. She was born Sept. 13, 1960 in Freemont, CA to the late Richard Lewis & Wanda Lee (Mayberry) Fisher Sr. Robin had worked at Catering By Design in Waco, TX for a number of years. She enjoyed cooking and planting flowers and leaves behind her beloved four legged companion, Peggy Sue She is survived by her companion: Ricardo Gilbert of Granite City; 2 brothers: Richard Lewis Fisher Jr. of OR and Dale Lynn Fisher of O'Fallon, IL; a sister-in-law: Sandra Fisher of Freemont, CA; a brother-in-law: Richard Nance of Desoto, MO; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Melissa Fisher; 3 brothers: Gary Dean Fisher, Larry Lee Fisher and Terry Ray Fisher; a sister: Debra K. Fisher Nance; and Sassy, her Texas road dog. Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrom.com. Service: Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at Noon on Tues. May 21, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Henry Crippen officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills in Glen Carbon. Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory

