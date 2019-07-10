Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Lodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Lodes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Lodes Obituary
Robin Lodes Robin Dawn Lodes, nee Glaeser, resident of Belleville, IL, born January 21, 1957, in Belleville, IL, passed away at the age of 62 on Friday, July 5, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. All who knew Robin will remember her wit, her infectious laugh and her unique ability to engage anyone she met in a heartfelt conversation. She was a loyal sister and aunt and relished each and every event she hosted for her extended family. Robin was a lifelong resident of Belleville and cultivated treasured friendships over the course of five decades that will endure far beyond her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Carol, nee Horton, Glaeser; and a brother-in-law, Steve Helms. She was an exceptionally beloved wife and mother. Her devoted husband of 33 years, Tom, whom she married October 5, 1985, proudly cherished every moment he was able to spend with his truest friend and will hold her dear to his heart each day going forward. She will be fondly remembered by her daughters, Kate and Shea, as the one person who was always steadfastly in their corner. She encouraged her daughters to give of themselves, to forgive each other quickly, and to always stand up and be strong. She was exceptionally proud of finding her ideal son-in-law, Steve. She was, and will always be, the best mom ever. The highlight of her life, however, was spoiling her granddaughters, Brennan and Alice, each and every chance she was allowed. She loved them when they were good and adored them fiercely when they weren't. She lived and breathed for her girls, and they in turn, loved their Gaggy profoundly. Robin is also survived by two brothers, John (Judy) Glaeser and Dan (Pam) Glaeser; a sister, Lisa Helms; and nieces and nephews. Robin loved treats, her shows, a good pillow or ten, and above all, her people. Robin's legacy is one of generosity, kindness, and above all, love. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at George Renner &Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be held at a later date at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now