Robin Lodes Robin Dawn Lodes, nee Glaeser, resident of Belleville, IL, born January 21, 1957, in Belleville, IL, passed away at the age of 62 on Friday, July 5, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. All who knew Robin will remember her wit, her infectious laugh and her unique ability to engage anyone she met in a heartfelt conversation. She was a loyal sister and aunt and relished each and every event she hosted for her extended family. Robin was a lifelong resident of Belleville and cultivated treasured friendships over the course of five decades that will endure far beyond her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Carol, nee Horton, Glaeser; and a brother-in-law, Steve Helms. She was an exceptionally beloved wife and mother. Her devoted husband of 33 years, Tom, whom she married October 5, 1985, proudly cherished every moment he was able to spend with his truest friend and will hold her dear to his heart each day going forward. She will be fondly remembered by her daughters, Kate and Shea, as the one person who was always steadfastly in their corner. She encouraged her daughters to give of themselves, to forgive each other quickly, and to always stand up and be strong. She was exceptionally proud of finding her ideal son-in-law, Steve. She was, and will always be, the best mom ever. The highlight of her life, however, was spoiling her granddaughters, Brennan and Alice, each and every chance she was allowed. She loved them when they were good and adored them fiercely when they weren't. She lived and breathed for her girls, and they in turn, loved their Gaggy profoundly. Robin is also survived by two brothers, John (Judy) Glaeser and Dan (Pam) Glaeser; a sister, Lisa Helms; and nieces and nephews. Robin loved treats, her shows, a good pillow or ten, and above all, her people. Robin's legacy is one of generosity, kindness, and above all, love. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at George Renner &Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be held at a later date at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 10, 2019