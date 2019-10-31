|
Robin Seley Robin J. Seley, 62, of Lake St. Louis, MO, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, October 28, 2019 at home after a courageous eight-year battle with cancer. Robin was born in Granite City, IL to the late James and Patricia (nee Howland) Maxwell on June 9, 1957. She worked as a purchasing agent in the plastic industry and was known for her feisty attitude. She loved her family, especially her boys and her granddaughter. Those left to cherish her memory include her significant other, Don Martin; sons, Nicholas and Jacob; granddaughter Kiera; brothers, Eric Maxwell; Scott (Angie) Maxwell; and sisters, Connie (Frank) Crook; and Gayla Maxwell. She is also survived by Don's daughters Melissa Lafferty; Michelle (Craig) Yodis and grandchildren, Braxton; Cora; Abby; Cameron; Jaxon; nieces, nephews, cousins, numerous relatives and many friends. Robin was preceded in death by both parents and her brothers, Todd and Philip Maxwell. Memorial contributions may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center, 4921 Parkview Pl, St. Louis, MO 63110. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m. at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, IL. Service: The funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Sunset Hill Funeral Home. Robin will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 31, 2019