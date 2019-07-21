Roderick Smith Roderick "Rod" Alvin Smith, 85, of Belleville, IL, born February 25, 1934, in East St. Louis, IL, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Rod received a bachelor's degree from SIUE and then worked for the Federal Government and State of Missouri for 35 years before his retirement. After retirement, he worked as a private consultant for the Department of Labor until the present. He was the co-owner / operator of Crystal & Spice Shoppe, along with his wife, Gloria Jean, for the last 36 years. He was an Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow recipient. Rod was a United States Navy Veteran. He was an artist, musician, and model train enthusiast. He loved painting and playing the piano. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orace A. and Gladys D., nee Gillespie, Smith; and a brother, A. Wayne Smith. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Gloria Jean, nee Minder, Smith, whom he married on June 25, 1960; a daughter, Kimberly (Richard) Hankammer; a son, Todd (Kimberly) Smith; three grandchildren; William Anthony Espejo Hankammer, Makayla Lynn Smith, and Andrew Austin Smith; a sister-in-law, Helen Smith; and two nephews and their families. Memorials may be made to the TreeHouse Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Shaun McGuire officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 21, 2019