Rodney W. Wissman Rodney W. Wissman, 64 of O'Fallon, Illinois, passed away peacefully on his late wife's birthday, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health and Rehab in Lebanon, Illinois. He was born May 3, 1954 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to the late Delbert and Geri (Pierce) Wissman. Rodney and Connie Sue Warner were married November 8, 1975. She preceded him in death January 11, 2019. He was a charter member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau and attended Spring Valley Baptist Church in Shiloh, Illinois. He was a retired Salesman. Rodney enjoyed fishing, golfing and coaching his son and grandson in baseball. His family was everything and he will be greatly missed. Loving survivors include his son, Travis Wissman of O'Fallon, Illinois; daughters, Tori Wissman (Leanne Chapline) of O'Fallon, Illinois and Amber (Ian) Landwehrmier of St. Louis, Missouri; sister, Kim (Randy) Metje of Virginia; grandchildren, Colten Wayne Wissman, Livi Mae Landwehrmier and Isabella Faith Chapline. He was preceded in death by his parents and love of his life, Connie Sue Wissman. Memorials may be given to the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com Service: Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, 2019 from noon until 2:00 p.m. at Ford and Sons Mt. Auburn Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Joe McCullough officiating. Burial will follow at New Lorimier Cemetery, Cape Girardeau. FORD AND SONS FUNERAL HOME

