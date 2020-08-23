Rodrick VanDyke Sr. Rodrick Dean VanDyke, Sr., age 91 of Collinsville, IL, born December 26, 1928 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Rod was a Collinsville High School graduate. He served in the National Guard from 1948 until 1950, and retired from Illinois Power Company after 40 years of service working as a pipefitter. Rod loved to golf, was an avid bowler - having bowled a perfect 300, loved his family and family vacations. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ruth (nee Lowe) VanDyke, whom he married May 6, 1950; parents, George, Sr. and Georgia (nee Shinn) VanDyke; and a brother, George "Dewey" VanDyke, Jr. He is survived by two daughters: Vickie (Brian) Dickerson of Collinsville, IL, and Lori (Bill) Yanousek of Troy, IL; four sons: Dean (Micki) VanDyke of Collinsville, IL, Steve (Rae) VanDyke of Collinsville, IL, Scott (Marty) VanDyke of St. Louis, MO, and Paul (Paula) VanDyke of Tampa, FL; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Memorials in Rod's honor may be made to St. John United Church of Christ and mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barry wilsonfuneralhome.com
Services: Private graveside services were held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.