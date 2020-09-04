HAWKINS - Roger A. Hawkins, 74, of Chester, IL, passed away at 5:31 pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence. Visitation from 9am to 11am Saturday at New Palestine Methodist Church, Walsh, IL. Funeral 11am Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the church with Rev. John Best officiating. Burial at 3pm Saturday at Upper Indian Creek Cemetery, Bixby, MO. We are limited to 25 people in the church at a time. We ask that everyone wears a mask and please use social distancing guidelines. Memorials to New Palestine Methodist Church. Pechacek Funeral Homes, Chester, IL.



