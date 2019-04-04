Roger L. Baldridge Sr. Roger Baldridge, age 80, of Swansea, IL, born on January 21, 1939 in Irvington, IL, died on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Roger was a graduate of East St. Louis Senior High School and a graduate of Southern Illinois College, Edwardsville with a degree in Computer Engineering and a United States Marine Corps Veteran. Roger worked at McDonnell Douglas for 18 years as a Computer Consultant. He also worked at Hunter Packing Company. Roger enjoyed spending time with his family, especially is grandchildren. He especially loved the music of Frank Sinatra. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hobert O. and Mabel, nee Jackson, Baldridge; his sisters, Sharon Wilson and Georgia Wiess; and his step-son, James Schrad. Roger is survived by his wife, Susan D. Baldridge, nee Barrow; his children, Kimberly M. Baldridge (Don Boykowski) of Swansea, IL, Beth Ann Abbott of Hindsville, GA and Roger L. (Renee) Baldridge, Jr. of Raliegh, NC; his grandchildren, Cole A. Baykowski, Connor L. Baykowski, Cael G. Baykowski, Robert (Christina) Abbott, Scott Abbott, Daniel Abbott, Ryan Baldridge, Justin Schrad and Jordyn Schrad; his sister, Kay (Leonard) Mitchell of Collinsville, IL Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



