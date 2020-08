BOECKMAN- Roger E. Boeckman, age 87, of Breese passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 and on Thursday from 8:00 until 9:30 AM at Nordike Funeral Home in Breese. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask. The family requests no handshakes or hugs and to please follow social distancing guidelines.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store