Roger Carl Smith Roger Carl Smith, 87, of Belleville, IL, born July 9, 1933, in Quincy, IL, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Roger was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a fantastic role model to all. He loved life and lived it to the fullest through his many travels and activities. He especially liked his tennis leagues and his volunteer service at Cahokia Mounds. He retired from IBM after 34 years of service, was an active member in Our Lady Queen of Peace parish for 58 years and was a member of the Serra Club. He served in the United States Army, was drafted during the Korean War, and served in Okinawa. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Stein; a son-in-law, Randy Stein; his parents, Aubrey F. and Elizabeth M., nee Kerkhoff, Smith; his mother-in-law and father-in-law; Mildred and Robert Klingele; a brother, Aubrey Smith Jr; a brother-in-law, Donald Bartos; and three sisters-in-law, Marguerite Smith, Joan Smith, and Kay Smith. Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Lois J., nee Klingele, Smith, whom he married on April 27, 1957; two daughters, Cindy (Ron) Schaefer and Sue (Bob) Tyler; two sons, Brad (Marybeth) Smith and Greg (Suzanne) Smith; 13 grandchildren, David Stein, Jennifer (Paul) Tatara, Ben (Erin) Schaefer, Nick (Jennifer) Schaefer, Joshua (Allyson) Schaefer, Brett (Naomi) Tyler, Blake (Sarah) Tyler, Bryce Tyler, Shannen (Matt) Helm, Brad Smith Jr, Allison Smith, Erin Smith, and Luke Smith; eight great-grandchildren and one more on the way; four brothers, Ronald Smith, Alfred (Joanie) Smith, Edward (Betty) Smith, and Paul Smith; a sister, Bernadine Bartos; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place. Masks are required. Funeral: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL