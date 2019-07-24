Roger Eaton CMSgt, USAF (Ret) Roger H. Eaton, CMSgt, USAF (Ret), 77, of Shiloh, Illinois, born April 27, 1942 in Emmetsburg, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in O'Fallon, Illinois. Roger proudly served his country in the United States Air Force in the aircraft maintenance/crew chief/flight mechanic and logistics management arena. His career included assignments involving such aircraft as the KC-135A/Q, EC-135N (ARIA) and NKC-135A, SR-71, VC-137B, C-5, C-141, E-3/KE-3, and F-16 aircraft. His assignments included Beale AFB, California; Patrick AFB, Florida; Andrews AFB, Maryland; Andersen AFB, Guam; The Boeing Company, Seattle, Washington; and the F-16 Systems Program Office at General Dynamics, Fort Worth, Texas. His last duty assignment was to the Logistics and Engineering Directorate (LG) at HQ Air Mobility Command, Scott AFB, Illinois. Roger retired on October 1, 1993, after 30 years of honorable service. He was an avid reader who loved airplanes and classic cars. He enjoyed being at home, watching "The Bold and the Beautiful," and spending time with his family. Roger was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard O. and Edith M., nee Jacobsen, Eaton; his older brother, Joel O., and sister, Delores M. Eaton. Surviving to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 44 years, Eileen A. Eaton, nee Butler; his children, Robert W. "Bob" (Charissa) Eaton, of Carterville, Illinois, and Rachel A. (Jared) Ehlers, of O'Fallon, Missouri; his grandchildren, Kloe, Carter and Anniston; his sisters-in-law, Charlene Eaton, Patricia (Frank) Grana, Kathleen (Martin) Tom, and Theresa (Donny) Picchi; brothers-in-law, John (Mary) Butler, Richard (Denise) Butler, and Thomas (Evelyn) Butler; as well as many other relatives and friends. Memorials are appreciated to the Air Force Enlisted Village, formerly, the Air Force Enlisted Widows Home Foundation, or to the . Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will follow at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be held with full military honors in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 24, 2019