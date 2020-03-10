|
Roger Fox Roger Philip Fox, 90, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Thursday, May 16, 1929 in East Saint Louis, IL, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his residence. Roger was an over the road truck driver for Interstate Systems and after his retirement he became an Avon Representative for many years. He was a member of Elks Lodge #664 of Fairview Heights, IL and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his, parents, Charles E. and Dorothy A., nee Hagley, Fox; infant daughter, Janet E. Fox; brothers, Richard Fox, Herbert Fox and Ed Fox. Surviving are his wife, Jo L., nee Martin, Fox of Fairview Hgts., IL; children, Roger J. Fox of Caseyville, IL, Philip C. (Robin) Fox of Fairview Heights, IL, William C. Fox of Swansea, IL, Lisa M. (Brian) Rehg of Swansea, IL and Dawn K. (Frank Bonugli) Cramer of Swansea, IL; sister, Charlene Fox of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren, Jenny L. Fox, Mindy A. (Landon) Harmon, Philip C. Fox, Jr., Cassie A. Fox, Sidney L. Rehg, Jordan K. Fox, Holden R. (Emily) Rehg, Alex M. (Olivia) Fox, Catherine C. Cordova, Zach Cramer; great grandchildren, David Hardin, Timothy Hardin, Sophia Fox, Jackson Parent, Cameron Parent; great great grandchildren, Kayla M. Hardin, Eric Hardin, Derrick Hardin, Chase Harmon and Trent Harmon; Loyal dog, Lucy. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the St. John's United Church of Christ or Elk's Lodge #664. Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 am - 12:30 pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at theKurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Rosemary Captain officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020