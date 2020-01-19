|
Roger Harris Roger J. Harris Sr., 62, of Belleville, IL, born September 1, 1957, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL. Mr. Harris was an employee of Waste Management for 30 years. He was a great grandfather, father, son, and husband and will be deeply missed. Surviving are his wife, Susan, nee Doran, Harris of Belleville, IL; a son, Roger Jr. (Lindsay) Harris of Swansea, IL; a daughter, Mary (Chan) Emerson of Belleville, IL; his parents, Rodger Harris of Belleville, IL and Mary McFalls of Belleville, IL; six grandchildren, Cory Harris, Jordan Venetta, Natalie Harris, Tayshawn Emerson, Madison Harris, and Hailey Harris; four sisters, Ann (Tom) Frees of Swansea, IL, Dianna (Tom) Menner of Red Bud, IL, Donna Harris of Sparta, IL, and Debra (Kurt) Philipp of Colorado Springs, CO; a stepbrother, Johnathan Harris; and nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020