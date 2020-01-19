Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Harris Obituary
Roger Harris Roger J. Harris Sr., 62, of Belleville, IL, born September 1, 1957, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL. Mr. Harris was an employee of Waste Management for 30 years. He was a great grandfather, father, son, and husband and will be deeply missed. Surviving are his wife, Susan, nee Doran, Harris of Belleville, IL; a son, Roger Jr. (Lindsay) Harris of Swansea, IL; a daughter, Mary (Chan) Emerson of Belleville, IL; his parents, Rodger Harris of Belleville, IL and Mary McFalls of Belleville, IL; six grandchildren, Cory Harris, Jordan Venetta, Natalie Harris, Tayshawn Emerson, Madison Harris, and Hailey Harris; four sisters, Ann (Tom) Frees of Swansea, IL, Dianna (Tom) Menner of Red Bud, IL, Donna Harris of Sparta, IL, and Debra (Kurt) Philipp of Colorado Springs, CO; a stepbrother, Johnathan Harris; and nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -