Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Roger Hervatin
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
Roger Hervatin

Roger Hervatin Obituary
Roger Hervatin Roger J. Hervatin, 74, of Mascoutah, IL born Dec. 12, 1944 in Belleville, IL died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Belleville Memorial Hospital. Roger was a retired area supervisor for McDonalds restaurants. He was a member of Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge #1221 and a U. S. Air Force veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty, nee Kelly, Hervatin and a brother, Richard Hervatin. Surviving are his wife, Janet F., nee Rothluebbers, Hangsleben Hervatin who he married in Pueblo, CO on Oct. 16, 1998; three stepchildren, Frank (Kandis) Hangsleben of O'Fallon, IL, Stacey (Scott) Muskopf of St. Libory, IL, Deanna DeLeary of St. Louis, MO; five grandchildren, Taylor, Anna, Justin, Lindsey and Steven; a sister, Cindy Hervatin of Belleville, IL; a brother, Randy Hervatin of Belleville, IL; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda Hervatin, Sharon (Dave) Fournie, Dianne (Larry) Randoll, Bob (Angie) Rothluebbers; nieces and great-nephew, Krista Black, Marlo (Phil) Hartman, Rachel Hervatin, Kyle Black; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Memorials may be made to Trinity Services, Inc., 973 N. Sixth St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: From 10 am to 12 pm Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be held 12 pm Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019
