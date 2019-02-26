Home

Roger M. Karn Roger Karn, 80, of Waterloo, IL, went home to be with his Lord and Savior February 24, 2019, in Waterloo, IL. He was born June 19, 1938, in Farmer City, IL. He is survived by his stepdaughter Deborah E. Thompson; stepsons Martin T. (Kimberly) Boland, Jeffery W. (Beth) Boland, and Phillip M. Boland; brother, Dan Karn along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Veronica I. (nee Gillam) Karn; parents Rev. Robert and Ruby Karn; two brothers David C. Karn of Dupo, IL and Grant Karn of Wright City, MO. Roger was a retired locomotive engineer for Union Pacific Railroad at Dupo, IL. A US Navy Veteran. Member of Masonic Lodge #474, Scottish Rite and Shriners. Beloved member of First Baptist Church - Waterloo, IL. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: First Baptist Church - Waterloo Visitation: will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home from 4p.m. -8p.m. and 10a.m. until time of service Wednesday at First Baptist Church. Funeral: services at 11a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Waterloo, IL. Pastor Steve Neill officiating. Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL. Arrangements handled by QUERNHEIM FUNERAL HOME
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 26, 2019
