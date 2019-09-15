Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
American Legion
Collinsville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger King


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger King Obituary
Roger King Roger E. King, age 75, of Pontoon Beach, IL, born on October 17, 1943 in Mississippi County, MO, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his residence. Roger was a Veteran of the United States Air Force after 20 years of service, and worked for United States Postal Service for 17 years. Roger loved golf, fishing, and crossword puzzles. He once got Webster's to change a word in the dictionary. Above all, Roger loved his family. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Addie, nee Chumbley, King; and his sisters, Lois Mayo, Marie Wood and Alice Pappas. He is survived by his wife, Carmen M. King, nee Farias; his daughters, Cynthia (Stanley) Marie Wallace of Paris, TN and Michelle Renee Schaffer of Caseyville, IL; his stepdaughters, Kimberly (Mike) Reid Guetterman of Pontoon Beach, IL and Dawn (Brian) Beals of Springfield, IL; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Julian D. "Bud" King, and Floyd Leroy King; and his sister, Edna Havlan. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Service: Military Honors will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion, in Collinsville, IL from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00pm.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Download Now