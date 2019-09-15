|
Roger King Roger E. King, age 75, of Pontoon Beach, IL, born on October 17, 1943 in Mississippi County, MO, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his residence. Roger was a Veteran of the United States Air Force after 20 years of service, and worked for United States Postal Service for 17 years. Roger loved golf, fishing, and crossword puzzles. He once got Webster's to change a word in the dictionary. Above all, Roger loved his family. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Addie, nee Chumbley, King; and his sisters, Lois Mayo, Marie Wood and Alice Pappas. He is survived by his wife, Carmen M. King, nee Farias; his daughters, Cynthia (Stanley) Marie Wallace of Paris, TN and Michelle Renee Schaffer of Caseyville, IL; his stepdaughters, Kimberly (Mike) Reid Guetterman of Pontoon Beach, IL and Dawn (Brian) Beals of Springfield, IL; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Julian D. "Bud" King, and Floyd Leroy King; and his sister, Edna Havlan. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Service: Military Honors will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion, in Collinsville, IL from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00pm.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019