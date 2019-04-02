Roger E. Kocher Roger Kocher, 72 of Waterloo, IL and formerly of Columbia, IL, passed away on March 31, 2019 at Mercy South Hospital, St. Louis, MO. He was born July 19, 1946, in East St. Louis, IL. He was married to the late Donna, nee Barnes, Kocher. They were married October 19, 1968, in Columbus, OH. She passed away May 27, 2016. Roger had retired as an accounting manager for Monsanto Company, St. Louis, MO. He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, IL, and a former member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL, and VFW Post #7980, Millstadt, IL. Roger had served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Surviving are his son, Donald Kocher of Woodstock, GA; brothers, Donald (Sharon) Kocher of St. Louis, MO, and Alan (Pam) Kocher of Sugar Hill, GA; sister, Sue Ellen Rosmis of Decatur, MI; sister-in-law, Shirley Kocher of Columbia, IL; nieces and nephews; along with other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Rosa Lee, nee Tarpley, Kocher; daughter, Rachel B. Kocher; daughter in Infancy, Carrie Kocher and brother, Thomas C. Kocher. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: , 460 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63141. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Visitation: will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 9-10:30 am, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 411 Palmer Rd., Columbia, IL. Funeral: A mass will be held Wednesday following visitation, at 10:30 am, with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia, IL.



