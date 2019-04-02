Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Kocher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Kocher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger Kocher Obituary
Roger E. Kocher Roger Kocher, 72 of Waterloo, IL and formerly of Columbia, IL, passed away on March 31, 2019 at Mercy South Hospital, St. Louis, MO. He was born July 19, 1946, in East St. Louis, IL. He was married to the late Donna, nee Barnes, Kocher. They were married October 19, 1968, in Columbus, OH. She passed away May 27, 2016. Roger had retired as an accounting manager for Monsanto Company, St. Louis, MO. He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, IL, and a former member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL, and VFW Post #7980, Millstadt, IL. Roger had served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Surviving are his son, Donald Kocher of Woodstock, GA; brothers, Donald (Sharon) Kocher of St. Louis, MO, and Alan (Pam) Kocher of Sugar Hill, GA; sister, Sue Ellen Rosmis of Decatur, MI; sister-in-law, Shirley Kocher of Columbia, IL; nieces and nephews; along with other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Rosa Lee, nee Tarpley, Kocher; daughter, Rachel B. Kocher; daughter in Infancy, Carrie Kocher and brother, Thomas C. Kocher. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: , 460 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63141. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Visitation: will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 9-10:30 am, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 411 Palmer Rd., Columbia, IL. Funeral: A mass will be held Wednesday following visitation, at 10:30 am, with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.