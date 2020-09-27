Roger L. "Butch" Stratman Roger L. "Butch" Stratman, 88, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, passed away Monday, September 14th, 2020. He was born in East St. Louis, Illinois on April 5th, 1932. Roger retired from Ameritech Telephone Company. He was a Navy veteran and was a volunteer with the Fairview Heights Fire Department for 35 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and shooting skeet. Roger was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Fairview Heights, Illinois. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Pearl (Reaka) Stratman, brother, Roland (Norma) Stratman and niece, Cynthia Stratman. Roger is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Alletta (Thompson) Stratman of Fairview Heights, Illinois, son, Kenneth (Celia) Stratman, Jeff Stratman, grandchildren, Melody (Greg) Brantner, Neil Stratman, Amelia (Justin) Simmons, Roger Stratman, one great-granddaughter, Scarlett Stratman and numerous nieces and nephews. A private Graveside Service with Pastor Shane Bishop officiating will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Back Stoppers, 10411 Clayton Road, Suite 203, St. Louis, Missouri, 63131 or backstoppers@backstoppers.org



