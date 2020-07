LAWS- Roger A. Laws, 69, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:44 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020. In celebration of his life, a drive- through visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant.



