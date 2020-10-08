1/1
Roger Lee Bonney
Roger Lee Bonney
October 5, 2020
Olivet, Michigan - Of Olivet, MI, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health at the age of 80. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at the Central Wesleyan Church in Jackson on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00am with Pastor Bart Hall officiating. A private family inurnment will take place at Roseland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Central Wesleyan Church
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Central Wesleyan Church
Funeral services provided by
Watson Funeral Chapel
2590 Spring Arbor Rd
Jackson, MI 49203
(517) 782-7144
Memories & Condolences
October 7, 2020
To Ed & Wendell.
Although we didn't know your brother, he sounded like a great, Christian man who loved to help people. I am so sorry he's has passed on. May his family receive comfort from God.

Brenda (McAlpine) & Tim Humphrey
Neighbor
October 7, 2020
October 7, 2020
Roger was an extraordinary man he played beautiful music and was a very warm and caring person . He will be greatly missed by all. My hear goes out to your family. We Love You
TRENA L HENRY
Friend
October 7, 2020
.
Rev Ofeelya Wingo-Sims
Friend
October 6, 2020
I miss you dad. Thank you for being my dad. I love you. I will see you again.
Michael Bonney
Son
October 6, 2020
.
Rev Bud Homily
Classmate
