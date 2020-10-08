Roger Lee Bonney
October 5, 2020
Olivet, Michigan - Of Olivet, MI, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health at the age of 80. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at the Central Wesleyan Church in Jackson on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00am with Pastor Bart Hall officiating. A private family inurnment will take place at Roseland Memorial Gardens.
