SCHANZ - Robert Lee Schanz, 73, of Waterloo, IL, died September 2, 2020, in Waterloo, IL. He was born July 7, 1947, in Belleville, IL. Visitation from 4 PM to 8 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home, and from 1 PM to 2 PM Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Funeral at 2 PM Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, IL, Pastor Tony Troup and Pastor Merritt Demski officiating. Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Immanual Lutheran Church, Frances Meyer Care Enhancement Fund at Oak Hill, or Food for the Hungry. Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store