Roger Macke Roger David Macke, 59, of Como, North Carolina lost his battle with brain cancer on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born in Belleville, Illinois to George William and Bernice Kathryn Macke. He is survived by his mother, his wife Diana Lynn, and Diana's children; Tammy Thornton (husband Chris) of Norfolk, Virginia, William Edwards of Como, North Carolina, and Jeffrey Blakesley of Murphy, North Carolina. Grandchildren include Cody Thornton, Jessica Thornton, and Blake Blakesley. He is survived by his brothers and sisters; George Arthur Macke (wife Ida Diamond) of Friendswood, Texas, Gerald Macke (wife Victoria) of Battle Ground, Washington, Debra Seidelmann (husband Thomas) of Saint Louis, Missouri, and Patricia Macke of Swansea, Illinois. The extended surviving family includes two aunts: Marie Barber (husband Raymond) of Wenatchee, Washington, and Betty Lehr of Swansea, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and his uncle, Ralph Siebert. Roger grew up in Belleville, Illinois, moved to Arkansas in 1978 with his parents, and enlisted in the Navy in 1980. He served the Navy in aircraft maintenance and saw front-line conflict during the first Gulf War. After retiring from the Navy, he joined the Postal Service where he worked in various places around Virginia and North Carolina. Always open to outdoor experiences, he enjoyed finding places to ride his motorcycle, and the occasional chance to hunt, fish, or hike. His front and back yard was several acres of wooded land, filled with wood to be chopped, chickens, his dog Skippy, and the vision of putting a stocked lake in the middle of it. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Express condolences to the family at Legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge, Greenville, NC.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020.