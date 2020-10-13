1/1
Roger Marcinkowski
1932 - 2020
Roger Marcinkowski
October 29, 1932 - October 11, 2020
Chester, Illinois - Roger J. Marcinkowski, 87, of Chester, IL, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Swansea, IL.
Roger was born to August and Anna, nee Jany, Marcinkowski on October 29, 1932, in Chester, IL. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Chester, IL, a life member of Knights of Columbus council 3790 in Chester, IL, and a United States Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby May Richardet, whom he married on August 15, 1964, in Perryville, MO, and who died on August 11, 2008; his parents; three brothers, Robert Marcinkowski, Augustus "Bud" Marcinkowski, and Charles Marcinkowski; and three sisters, Verona Davitz, Florence Cleary, and Marie Marcinkowski.
He is survived by four children, Andrea Creekpaum of Carbondale, IL, Mike Marcinkowski of Lebanon, IL, Matt Marcinkowski of Belleville, IL, and Alison Tomlinson of Perryville, MO; five grandchildren; two siblings, Bertha Mae Blechle of Chester, IL, and Betty Rose Prost of Belleville, IL; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic School, Chester, IL, Knights of Columbus council 3790 or to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
As a final act of kindness, Roger donated his body to Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO.
Funeral: Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
