Roger Mitchell Roger W. Mitchell, 86, of Freeburg, IL, born May 23, 1933, in Thayer, MO, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Evelyn's House, BJC Hospice, St. Louis, MO. Mr. Mitchell was a teacher and band director at Freeburg Community High School from 1961 to 1966, and later was employed by the State of Illinois before he retired in 1992. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Mr. Mitchell's career after teaching was with the State of Illinois Job Service, mostly in management positions that included teaching employees and counseling applicants. Roger and his cousin Roscoe Mitchell researched and compiled an extensive genealogy book, discovering relatives across the globe as far back as the year 885. Roger and his wife Pat, together with friends Maryanne and Ron Ayers, Shirley and Dale Wachtel, and Brenda and Gordon Bingham toured the world together visiting all of Europe, Russia, Asia, Australia, and more. For eight years Roger performed with the Masterworks Carole, where his version of Music of the Night was unforgettable. A survivor of both lung cancer and prostate cancer, Roger will be forever remembered for his musicianship, his dry humor, and his love of his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Della Mae, nee Burrows, Mitchell; one brother, John Lewis Mitchell; one sister, Wilma Jean Mitchell Thompson; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Patricia S. Mitchell, nee Ahlf, whom he married on May 14, 1960; one son, David S. (Katie) Mitchell of Freeburg, IL; one daughter, Angela K. (Chris) Mitchell Gruchala of Marietta, GA and four grandchildren, Rylan (Nichole) Mitchell, Elaina Mitchell, Ashley Gruchala, and Jordan Gruchala. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Freeburg Community High School Band Boosters. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, September 2, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 2, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Earl Crecelius officiating. Burial with military honors will be at St. Paul's Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019