Roger Romanik
ROMANIK - Roger Lee Romanik, age 80 of Maryville, IL, born May 21, 1940. passed away September 12, 2020. Visitation 5-7pm on Wed, September 16, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Funeral mass 9:30am Thurs, September 17, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 N. Lange, Maryville, IL. Military honors will follow the mass. Private burial will be at a later date. Due to the current COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 16, 2020.
