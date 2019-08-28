|
Roger Tracey Retired SMSGT Retired SMSGT Roger U. Tracey died peacefully in his home on August 22, 2019 from Belleville, Illinois at the age of 70. Roger was born on April 10, 1949in Acushnet, MA to Roger and Beatrice Tracey. He graduated from New Bedford HS in 1967 and then entered the Air Force in 1968. He married Brenda L. Pesler, the love of his life, on November 8, 1969. They lived in several different places over the years until Roger retired from the Air Force's 1817 th Reserve Advisor Squadron in 1990 at Scott AFB in Belleville, IL. While in the Air Force, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Medal, AF Commendation Medal, AF Achievement Medal, and numerous other awards, medals and ribbons. He then worked at Auffenberg Ford, Northside Community Center and the YMCA where he retired from in 2012. During their first 3 years, the couple welcomed 2 children, Victoria and Derek, into their home. His children remember him as a very loving father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Roger loved working in his garden in his spare time. After retiring, he spent many hours tending to it with his wife, Brenda. He started a coloring hobby with his grandchildren. Roger also loved reading and watching shows about history, especially the Civil War. He collected enough books to create a small Civil War library. Roger is survived by his wife, Brenda L. Tracey, nee Pesler, from Belleville, IL; children, Victoria A. Saksa (Thomas) of Belleville, Il, and Derek R. Tracey of Green Bay, WI; grandchildren, Samantha A. McGee and Alexandra S. McGee of Belleville, Il; siblings, Robert P. Tracey (Anita) of Raynam, MA, Janet C. Tracey of South Easton, MA, Edward C. Tracey (Angie) of Waverly, GA and Diane R. Colom (Jose) of Allentown, PA. He is preceded in death by his father, Roger U. Tracey of New Bedford, MA; mother, Beatrice P. Tracey, nee Caron, of New Bedford, MA; brother, Donald R. Tracey (Carole, still living) of Edmond, OK. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Condolences can be sent to http://www.saksafuneralhomes.com/html/online_obituaries.html. The family would like to thank Cedarhurst Assisted Living & Hospice of Southern Illinois for their time in caring for Roger and Thomas Saksa Funeral Home for taking care of his final needs. Services: A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, August 31, from 1pm-4pm at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Roger's life. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Saksa Funeral, Granite City IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019