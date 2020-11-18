Roger Vogt

January 13, 1955 - November 15, 2020

Millstadt, Illinois - Roger E. Vogt, 65 of Millstadt, IL passed away on Sunday November 15, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born on January 13, 1955 in Belleville, IL he was the son of Ralph and Florence Vogt, nee Scharf and they precede him in death. Roger was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Rose Vogt, nee Scharf, his paternal grandparents, Lester and Viola Vogt and maternal grandparents, Alfred and Henrietta Scharf; his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Charlotte Buttig, sister-in-law, Vanda Buttig, and maternal grandparents-in-law, Robert and Ann Buttig.

Roger worked for the Golden Dipt Company of Millstadt, IL for 37 years and was a member of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union. He was also a member of the Millstadt Union Fire Department and served as district chief for 10 years. Roger worked as a car detailer at Mertz Ford in Millstadt, IL prior to retirement. Roger was also a member of Concordia UCC Church. In his spare time, he loved to go antiquing or "junking" with his beloved wife, Joy. Roger and Joy were known throughout the area for their stunning flower garden that attracted visitors to their home, and this was a labor of love for him. Roger looked forward to helping his brothers on the family farm every year, an activity that kept him in tune with farming. On nice days or beautiful evenings, he often enjoyed taking relaxing country drives with Joy. Roger was a devoted animal lover and had the pleasure of owning several dogs throughout his life.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 39 years, Joy Vogt, nee Buttig of Millstadt, IL whom he married in Cahokia, IL on August 22, 1981, his beloved great dane, Cruella; his siblings: Sharon (Edgar) Stallmann of Millstadt, IL, Dennis (Bonnie) Vogt of Belleville, IL, Allen Vogt of Belleville, IL and Dale (Sherri) Vogt of Waterloo, IL. His brother-in-law, David (Kathy) Buttig of Belleville, IL and sister-in-law, Sue (Ryan) Riddle of Columbia, IL. His nieces and nephews: Lisa Stallmann of Millstadt, IL, Todd Vogt of St. Louis, MO, Dale (Heather Noblitt) Stallmann of Belleville, IL, Dean Stallmann of New Athens, IL, Megan Vogt of St. Louis, MO, Derek (Kelly) Vogt of Hecker, IL, Ashley Vogt of Belleville, IL, Rachel Buttig of Columbia, IL, Aaron Buttig of California, Kelsey Riddle of St. Louis, MO and Logan Riddle of Columbia, IL.

Per Roger's wishes, his body was cremated. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family or Belleville Area Humane Society.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store