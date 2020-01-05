|
Roland Fricke Mr. Roland Fricke of Belleville, IL formerly of Okawville, IL, departed this life in the Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, IL on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 8:40 A.M. He had attained the age of 89 years, 7 months and 2 days. Roland was born in Okawville on June 1, 1930 the son of Erwin and Edna (nee Schmidt) Fricke. He was baptized in the St. Peter United Church of Christ in Okawville and was confirmed at St. Peter's on April 2, 1944. Roland was united in marriage to Luann Meyer in St. Peter's Church on November 26, 1960 and she survives his passing. After graduating from Okawville Community High School, Roland enlisted in the United States Army and Army Reserves. He served for six years and was stationed at Scoffield Army Base in Honolulu, HI. Mr. Fricke worked at C.A. Roberts Steel Corporation in St. Louis and for the Hoeffken Brothers Construction Company in Belleville. He retired from the Illinois Power Company in East St. Louis, IL. Roland was a former member of Hope Church and was currently a member of the Union United Methodist Church in Belleville. He was also a member of American Legion Post #233 in Okawville and a member of the Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge #1221. Left to mourn his passing is his wife, Luann Fricke of Belleville; three sons, Roland Fricke Jr. (Lee Ann) of Freeburg, James Fricke of Belleville and David Fricke (Marchand) of Frisco, TX; five grandchildren, Jordan Fricke of Columbia, MO, Alex Fricke (Madelyn) and Jared Fricke all of Freeburg and Katelyn and Colton Fricke of Frisco, TX; a great granddaughter, Evelyn Fricke of Freeburg; a sister, Alva Schroeder (Robert) of Foley, AL; many nieces, nephews, cousins as well as a host of friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Loretta Fricke in infancy and Corrine Streuter. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Peter United Church of Christ and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com Service: Funeral services will be held from the St. Peter United Church of Christ in Okawville on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Jeffrey Schwab officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery with military graveside rites accorded by American Legion Post #233 of Okawville. Friends may call at the St. Peter United Church of Christ on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020