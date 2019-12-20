Home

Roland Kniepkamp
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Roland Kniepkamp


1924 - 2019
Roland E. Kniepkamp Roland E. Kniepkamp, 95, of Mascoutah, IL born April 14, 1924 in Belleville, IL died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Aviston Countryside Manor, Aviston, IL. He was a retired owner and operator of Kniepkamp Excavating; a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Mascoutah; 50 year member of Operating Engineers Local 520, Granite City, IL; and a U. S. Navy WW II veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Alma, nee Stapf, Kniepkamp, his wife, Marcella L., nee Reinhardt, Kniepkamp whom he married on April 20, 1952 and who died Dec. 29, 2008 and a brother, Warren (Margie) Kniepkamp. Surviving are his children, David (Pamela) Kniepkamp of O'Fallon, IL, Larry Kniepkamp (Anita Kruep) of Vandalia, IL, LaVonne Stangle (Dan Evers) of Mascoutah, IL; six grandchildren, Jared (Erica) Kniepkamp, Tyler Kniepkamp, Claire (Miles) Hartman, Alicia Kniepkamp and fiancé Brandon Craycroft, Matthew Stangle (Stephanie Hicks), Nathan Stangle (Melissa LaMar); four great grandchildren, Eliza, Magnolia, Max and Blain; also survived by sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church, 101 South Railway, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: From 2 to 6 PM Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL and from 9 to 10 AM Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Kirk Clayton officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019
