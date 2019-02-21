Rolland Edward McFarland Rolland McFarland, 84, of Collinsville passed away on Monday February 18, 2019 in Maryville Il. Rolland was born on April 11, 1934 in Terre Haute Ind, to Ralph McFarland and Neva Friend McFarland. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters; Madonna McFarland, Alma Bradley, Erma McFarland, and Mary Helen McFarland and one brother Don McFarland. Rolland was a Korean War veteran serving in the U S Marines. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Sue (Agan) McFarland whom he married on September 25, 1955 in Clermont Ind. Also surviving are his children; Richard Dale McFarland Collinsville Il, Randall Gene (Kathleen) McFarland Collinsville Il, Roger Allen (Alice) McFarland Collinsville Il, Bryan Lane (Rhonda) McFarland Fairmont City Il, Mary Anne (James) Atwood Collinsville Il and Cheryl Lynn McFarland Collinsville Il. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters; Pauline Schaub Cahokia Il, Linda Minter, Mo, and Gene McFarland Miramonte Calif. Nine Grand Children also survive. Memorials may be made to Meadow Heights Baptist Church and will be received at the funeral home Services: Will be held on Thursday February 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM Herr Funeral Home Collinsville. Friends may call from; 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home, Burial will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.



