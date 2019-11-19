Home

Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
Romona "Roni" Playman Romona "Roni" Playman nee Romanyshon of Pontoon Beach, formerly of Glenview passed away. Roni was raised in Chicago and lived many years in Glenview before moving to Pontoon Beach. She will be remembered for her love of animals, especially cats. Roni is the beloved wife of the late Jeffrey Playman and Alan "Doc" Dochterman; loving mother of Audrie (Dan) Parker, Laura (Rich) Bobik, Steven (Lala) Dochterman, Stephanie (Peter) Eichler and Erin Playman; cherished grandmother of Evan Parker, Heather (Caleb) Borseth, Anna Marshall, Stephanie Dochterman, Pedro Cabrales, Kaitlynn (Tyler) Eads, Courtney (Ryan) Hoffman, Tessa and Shane; proud great grandmother of "Soon to be born" Mackenzie, Alex and Sam; dear sister of Zena (Joe) Masi. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to WINGS Program, Inc. at wingsprogram.com would be appreciated. (630) 289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com. Visitation: Visitation ill be held Wednesday November 20, 2019 4-7:30pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 1640 Greenmeaodws Blvd at Barrington Rd. Streamwood / Schaumburg. Funeral: Services will follow visitation at 7:30pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory Arrangements entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, Streamwood, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019
