Ronald Alan Chinn
July 23, 1962 - November 5, 2020
Fairview Heights , Illinois - Ronald Alan Chinn, 58, of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence.
Alan was born July 23, 1962 in East St. Louis, IL to Ronald and Beverly Joyce (Kelly) Chinn. They preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his aunts and uncles.
Alan is survived by his two children, Tyler Chinn of St. Peters, MO and Carly Chinn of Lenzberg, IL; siblings, Tammy (Robert) Hayden of Collinsville, IL and Denise (Matthew) Czarneecki of Macomb Township, MI; cousin, Sharon (Richard) Roberts of Fairview Heights, IL; neighbor and close friends, Rhonda Elmore and family; and many nieces, nephews and aunts.
He was a retired member of the Laborers' Local-100. In his free time, Alan enjoyed maintaining his beautiful home and working in his yard. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Cremation rites have been accorded. The family has entrusted Lake View Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.