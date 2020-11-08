1/1
1962 - 2020
July 23, 1962 - November 5, 2020
Fairview Heights , Illinois - Ronald Alan Chinn, 58, of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence.
Alan was born July 23, 1962 in East St. Louis, IL to Ronald and Beverly Joyce (Kelly) Chinn. They preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his aunts and uncles.
Alan is survived by his two children, Tyler Chinn of St. Peters, MO and Carly Chinn of Lenzberg, IL; siblings, Tammy (Robert) Hayden of Collinsville, IL and Denise (Matthew) Czarneecki of Macomb Township, MI; cousin, Sharon (Richard) Roberts of Fairview Heights, IL; neighbor and close friends, Rhonda Elmore and family; and many nieces, nephews and aunts.
He was a retired member of the Laborers' Local-100. In his free time, Alan enjoyed maintaining his beautiful home and working in his yard. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Cremation rites have been accorded. The family has entrusted Lake View Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
