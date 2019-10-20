|
|
Ronald Busch Ronald E Busch, 82, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, October 27, 1936, in Pittsburgh, PA, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, IL. Resided in Freeburg from 1965 to 1990 and was a long time member and trustee of Faith Baptist Church in Freeburg, IL. He was a switchman with Terminal Railroad and a self-contractor with B & B Services in Opdyke, IL until 2007. He enjoyed hunting fishing and coaching softball. He was always willing to help anyone in need. Ronald was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a lifetime member of the NRA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, nee Andrews, Busch; brothers, Meryl Busch and Darrell Busch; sisters, Betty, Edna and Shirley Busch. Surviving are his daughter, Jayna (Christopher) Woods of Belleville, IL; son, Frank Borzager of CO; brother-in-law, Jim (Darling) Andrews; sister-in-law,Vernie (Jack) Ostermann, brother, Dave Busch of TX; sister, Midge Porter of PA; 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Service: Private service will be held ay Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019