CHANDLER - Ronald Dale Chandler, 73, of Madison, IL, passed away at Saturday July 11, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. He was born September 29, 1946 in Granite City. The family will hold a private celebration of life. Arrangements handled by Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.



