1/1
Ronald Chinn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Chinn Ronald Chinn, 84, of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital. Ronald was born February 3, 1936 in Harrisburg, IL to Robert and Mary Edna Fox Chinn. He married Beverly "Joyce" Kelly on December 27, 1957; together they shared 52 years of marriage before her passing in June of 2009. He was also preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Norma Kimmie, Roberta Williams, Donnie Chinn, Bill Chinn and Jack Chinn. Ronald is survived by his children, Tammy (Robert) Hayden of Collinsville, IL, Alan Chinn of Fairview Heights, IL, and Denise (Matthew) Czarnecki of Macomb Township, MI; his grandchildren, Chad Hayden of Dallas, TX, Tyler Chinn of St. Peters, MO, Carly Chinn of Lenzberg, IL, Lucas, Nathan and Sarah Czarnecki of Macomb Township, MI; siblings, Betty Redhage, Mary Jane Lybarger and Barbara Mason; his four-legged best friend, Bo, who misses him dearly; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps, during the Korean War. He worked construction and was a member of the Laborers' Local-100. As a member of the Scottish Rite, Ronald was a 32 degree Mason and treasured his friends in the East Lodge 504, Fairview Heights, Illinois. He enjoyed going to casinos and playing bingo. In years past, he and Joyce always loved playing cards with friends. Ronald will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Visitation: A visitation for Ronald will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will follow the visitation, at 4 P.M. the funeral home. Interment will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Military honors will be rendered.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved