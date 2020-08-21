Ronald Chinn Ronald Chinn, 84, of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital. Ronald was born February 3, 1936 in Harrisburg, IL to Robert and Mary Edna Fox Chinn. He married Beverly "Joyce" Kelly on December 27, 1957; together they shared 52 years of marriage before her passing in June of 2009. He was also preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Norma Kimmie, Roberta Williams, Donnie Chinn, Bill Chinn and Jack Chinn. Ronald is survived by his children, Tammy (Robert) Hayden of Collinsville, IL, Alan Chinn of Fairview Heights, IL, and Denise (Matthew) Czarnecki of Macomb Township, MI; his grandchildren, Chad Hayden of Dallas, TX, Tyler Chinn of St. Peters, MO, Carly Chinn of Lenzberg, IL, Lucas, Nathan and Sarah Czarnecki of Macomb Township, MI; siblings, Betty Redhage, Mary Jane Lybarger and Barbara Mason; his four-legged best friend, Bo, who misses him dearly; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps, during the Korean War. He worked construction and was a member of the Laborers' Local-100. As a member of the Scottish Rite, Ronald was a 32 degree Mason and treasured his friends in the East Lodge 504, Fairview Heights, Illinois. He enjoyed going to casinos and playing bingo. In years past, he and Joyce always loved playing cards with friends. Ronald will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
. Visitation: A visitation for Ronald will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will follow the visitation, at 4 P.M. the funeral home. Interment will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Military honors will be rendered.