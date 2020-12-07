Ronald Crippen
October 25, 1951 - December 5, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Ronald D. (Charbonnier) Crippen, 69, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Stearns Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. He was born October 25, 1951 in Granite City, a son of the late Carl and Olga (Sitton) Crippen. Ronald loved working alongside with his many friends at New Opportunities Inc. in Granite City for 35 years. He was a proud member and very active with the Boy Scouts of America throughout his life. Ronald served as an assistant Scout Master with Troop 96 in Granite City, member of Explorer Post 612 and was a Brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed over 20 years of bowling on a league and had participated in Special Olympics
throughout the years and was the recipient of many medals and recognitions. He also loved to dance and always enjoyed the dances held by Parents of Special Edu- cation and Tri Cities Area Association for the Handicapped. He never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew him. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. Ronald is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Bud Charbonnier of Granite City; nephews and nieces, Michael (Kim) Charbonnier, Michelle "Pooh" Charbonnier, Tina (Chad) Wilson and Tammy (Larry) Birkner; great nieces and great nephews, Brady Charbonnier, Alayna Moore, Nathan Moore, Spencer Birkner, Ross (Erica) Birkner, Drake Birkner and Elizabeth Birkner; great-great nephew, Kilian Birkner; other extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank New Opportunities, Inc., Parents of Special Education, Tri Cities Area Association for the Handicapped, Special Friends, Stearns Nursing and Rehab, VITAS Hospice and the staff of Edwardsville Care Center for all the love and care given to Ronald.
In celebration of his life, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at the Charbonnier home on Saturday, December 12, 2020 with the Father Alfred
Tumwesigye officiating. Burial will follow at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL. Memorials may be made to New Opportunities, Inc., 1510 West Seventh Street, Granite City, Illinois 62040. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com