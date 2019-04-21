Ronald V. Dinga Ronald Vincent Dinga, 79, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 17 th surrounded by his family at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Ronald was born on October 4, 1939 in East St. Louis, the son of Vincent and Wilma (Bozsa) Dinga. Ronald served in the United States Army for 2 years during the Korean Vietnam Conflict. After serving he was an office manager for the Norfolk and Southern Railroad and later owned and operated Rondee's Creations Belleville Florist. Ronald was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a Eucharistic minister and a loyal volunteer at his beloved church,St. Henry's Catholic Church and he was there whenever he could be. He volunteered with bingo at church and enjoyed playing bingo at the Moose Lodge. Ronald leaves to cherish his memories with his wife, Denise; sons, Darren (Andrea) Dinga and Stephen (Christina) Dinga; daughter, Jennifer Dinga; grandchildren, Alexis Dinga, Curtis (Jennifer) VanHorn, Patrick Van Horn, Casey VanHorn, Zachary and Nicholas Dinga; great-grandchildren, Chadmen VanHorn-Fosnock and Noah VanHorn; brother, James Dinga; sisters, Sharon Muelchi and Karen (Jerry) Phillips. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and brother in law, Dennis Muelchi. Visitation: will be held Monday, April 23, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Lake View Funeral Home Funeral: A mass to honor the life of Ronald Dinga will be held at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 5315 W Main St, Belleville, IL 62226 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019