|
|
Ronald Filges Ronald W. Filges, 72, of Caseyville, IL, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO after a brief illness. Ron was born July 21, 1947 at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, MO to the late Wilbert and Dorothy (nee Oliver) Filges. He worked almost his entire career at Terminal Railroad in East St. Louis, retiring after 42 years of service. Ron was a devoted member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Caseyville where he helped with arranging snow removal, grass cutting and basic maintenance of the church. He was a dedicated and faithful servant to his church and his community. He loved flying and history, but what he enjoyed the most was spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his step-father, William Waldo; grandparents, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Ron is survived by his daughter, Kim (Jim) Dowling; granddaughters, Kristin; Taylor; great-grandchildren, Logan; Ava; brother, Keith (Romayne) Filges; nephews, Cole; Wade; Jonathan Filges; as well as many friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ron's honor may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 8705 New Bunkum Rd. Caseyville, IL 62232. Expressions of condolences may be given to the family at www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4 until 8 pm at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville, IL. Funeral: The funeral service will be held at 10 am, Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Caseyville, IL with Pastor Jonathan Winterfeldt officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020