Ronald Fowlkes Ronald Lee Fowlkes, Sr. 72, of Cahokia, Illinois, born August 23, 1947 in East St. Louis, Illinois, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Sycamore Village in Swansea, Illinois. Ronald Was retired from Cerro Copper in Sauget, IL. He was a former coach both for the Cahokia Khoury League and the Cahokia Quarterback Club. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Frances, nee Coleman, Fowlkes, Sr. Surviving are his children, Ronald (Erin) Fowlkes of St. Charles, MO and Kimberly (Joe) Habermehl of Waterloo, IL; a brother, Charles (Becky) Fowlkes, Jr. of Millstadt, IL; a sister, Joyce McClusky of Caseyville, IL; six grandchildren, Mason Fowlkes, Chase Augustine, Grant Fowlkes, Karlee Habermehl, Lily Fowlkes, and Colt Habermehl; and a great grandson, Tatum Augustine. He was also a dear uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Service: Due to current CDC guidelines a private family service will be held at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Ronald will be laid to rest at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
